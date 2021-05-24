MEPCO offers relief to tubewell consumers for payment of pending dues

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) decided to provide relief to tubewell consumers for payment of pending bills, in shape of three installments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) decided to provide relief to tubewell consumers for payment of pending bills, in shape of three installments.

This was decided in an agreement between MEPCO authorities and representatives of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, which was facilitated by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad and City Police Officer Masood Marth, here on Monday.

Dues worth billions of rupees, were pending with tubewell consumers, for last one year. Now, MEPCO would receive pending bills, through three installments, with duration of one-month each, stated DC Ali Shehzad.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad will share lists of the farmers within next two days with MEPCO so that relief should be given as early as possible. DC said that the government was offering huge subsidy on electricity bills for tubewells. He, however, urged upon farmers representatives to identify black sheep so that benefit of subsidy should be given to deserving farmers only.

As per agreement, the electricity connections of the farmers will only be disconnected in case they made further delay in payment of the pending dues. MEPCO Chief Executive Officer Ikraam ul Haq remarked that MEPCO dues worth Rs 64 billion were pending with consumers in the region. He added that 53 per cent dues belonged to tubewell consumers. In MEPCO, there are over 92,000 tubewell consumers.

About 83 per cent, tubewell consumers are defaulter. Chairman Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar, however, stated that MEPCO was disconnecting connections. The disconnected connections could damage crops especially Maize and Cotton. He stated that the farmers were ready to clear pending dues in shape of installments, said Anwar.