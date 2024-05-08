Mepco Official Rescued Alive After Electrocution, Hospitalized
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Rescue 1122 officials rescued an employee of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) alive after electrocution in an incident occurred at 3-Kasi on Wednesday
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Rescue 1122 officials rescued an employee of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) alive after electrocution in an incident occurred at 3-Kasi on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, 30-year old Mepco lineman Nadeem s/o Saleem resident of Jamesabad was busy in repairing work at 11-KV line near 3-Kasi.
All of a sudden, he suffered shock and found himself hanging with the electric pole.
The Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and rescued him alive but in a state of shock with injury. He was immediately shifted to THQ hospital for treatment, rescuers added.
