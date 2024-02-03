Mepco Official Suspended For Facilitation Electricity Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:31 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) An official of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) was suspended on charges of facilitation in electricity pilfering in Muzaffargarh.
According to official sources, the Superintending Engineer Muzaffargarh Circle suspended official Ishtiaq Baloch for allegedly facilitating in pilfering electricity to a consumer.
The campaign against electricity pilferage will continue with full force and the persons involved in power theft would not be tolerated.
