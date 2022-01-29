Mepco officials directed to use safety equipments for work

Chief Engineer T&G, Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Engineer Muhammad Javed Iqbal directed the officials to use safety equipments during work in order to avoid any untoward incident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Engineer T&G, Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Engineer Muhammad Javed Iqbal directed the officials to use safety equipments during work in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Leading a safety walk organized by Mepco Muzaffargarh here on Saturday, he said that safety of Mepco officials and the citizens was top priority of the company. He said that all required safety equipments have been provided at the operation divisions adding that officers have been directed to ensure precautionary measures for staff during work at lines.

He warned officials that strict disciplinary action would be taken against them if found involved in avoiding safety measures.

He directed XENs and SDOs to visit field in order to reduce line losses and ensure 100 percent recovery target.

He said that comprehensive crackdown was continued across the division on daily bases and it would continue without any discrimination.