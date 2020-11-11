MEPCO officials in Jahanian get safety shoe, gloves

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Officials of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Jahanian-II, have been provided new uniforms besides pairs of safety shoe and gloves on the orders of the company's chief executive to enable them perform duty with a greater degree of safety.

According to Mepco Jahanian-II SDO Malik Abdul Bari, all the officials working at sub divisions, and different feeders attached with Jahanian-II including Jahanian, Thatha Sadiqabad and others, have been given new uniforms and safety accessories and they have started utilizing these for their safety.