MEPCO Officials In Jahanian Get Safety Shoe, Gloves

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

MEPCO officials in Jahanian get safety shoe, gloves

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Officials of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Jahanian-II, have been provided new uniforms besides pairs of safety shoe and gloves on the orders of the company's chief executive to enable them perform duty with a greater degree of safety.

According to Mepco Jahanian-II SDO Malik Abdul Bari, all the officials working at sub divisions, and different feeders attached with Jahanian-II including Jahanian, Thatha Sadiqabad and others, have been given new uniforms and safety accessories and they have started utilizing these for their safety.

