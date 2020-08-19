UrduPoint.com
Mepco Open Court To Be Held On Aug 22 To Resolve Electricity Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:40 PM

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Superintending Engineer Mepco Khanewal circle Zafar Ali Abbasi will conduct open court on August - 22 (Saturday) to address the consumer's complaints.

The open court will be held at Jamia mosque Noor Khanewal road Kabirwala from 10 am to 12 am.

The Mepco officials including XEN Kabirwala Nasrallah Khan, SDO Kabirwala and other staff will be present there.

The customers were requested to bring the application with inscribing cell phone number, electricity bill or its copy and Id card number.The citizens were asked to wear face masks and follow all COVID-19 SOPs.

