MEPCO open courts held across region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 267 consumers have presented complaints during open courts held by MEPCO Superintending Engineers (SEs) at nine operation circles across the region.

According to MEPCO spokesman Jumshaid Niazi, open courts were conduced in various cities across the region to address consumers' complaints at their doorsteps, under the directions of MEPCO chief Executive Officer Tahir Mahmood.

The SEs issued orders for addressing the complaints on-the-spot. Most of the applications were related to installment of bills, replacement of meters, restoration of electricity connections, shifting of electricity wires, poles, transformers upgradation and others.