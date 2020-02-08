UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Open Courts Receive 283 Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

MEPCO open courts receive 283 complaints

Around 283 consumers have presented complaints during open courts held by the MEPCO Superintending Engineers (SEs) at nine operation circles across the region here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Around 283 consumers have presented complaints during open courts held by the MEPCO Superintending Engineers (SEs) at nine operation circles across the region here on Saturday.

According to MEPCO spokesman Jumshaid Niazi , the open courts were conduced in various cities across the region to address the consumer's problems at their door steps, under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood.

The SEs issued orders for resolving the complaints on the spot.

Most of the applications were related to instalment of bills, replacement of metres , restoration of electricity connections, shifting of electricity wires, poles , transformers upgradation and others.

Related Topics

Electricity MEPCO

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.