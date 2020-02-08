MEPCO open courts receive 283 complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Around 283 consumers have presented complaints during open courts held by the MEPCO Superintending Engineers (SEs) at nine operation circles across the region here on Saturday.

According to MEPCO spokesman Jumshaid Niazi , the open courts were conduced in various cities across the region to address the consumer's problems at their door steps, under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood.

The SEs issued orders for resolving the complaints on the spot.

Most of the applications were related to instalment of bills, replacement of metres , restoration of electricity connections, shifting of electricity wires, poles , transformers upgradation and others.