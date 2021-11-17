MEPCO operational officers directed to reduce line losses

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq on Wednesday directed its operational officers to use their abilities to reduce line losses and ensure 100 percent recovery targets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq on Wednesday directed its operational officers to use their abilities to reduce line losses and ensure 100 percent recovery targets.

While addressing to field officers' meeting organized on his visit to the circle Muzaffargarh, he extended 'full support' to working officers and employees working hard to achieve good results.

He asked them to not only impose fines over power thieves but also register FIRs against them as they were involved in stealing public money.

The CEO said that XEN and SDO of the circle should check grievances and complaints being registered at sub-divisional and divisional centers on daily basis, with ensuring their redressal in the shortest possible time.

Superintendent Engineer Abdul Manan Mangi gave briefing on the performance of the circle to the chairing authority.