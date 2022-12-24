UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Orders Recovery Of Dues/arrears From Permanent Defaulters

Published December 24, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Executive Engineer Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Cantt division, Babar Ali Gujjar on Saturday directed SDOs to ensure recovery of dues/arrears targets from permanent defaulters.

He ordered to disconnect the electricity metres installed in the Names of permanent defaulters immediately.

He expressed these views while addressing SDOs and recovery staff meeting at MEPCO Cantt division.

He asked officials to achieve the set targets of line losses and recovery.

He directed to carry out safety walk to check the maintenance work of the line staff as main cause of accidents was overconfidence, avoiding the use of T&P.

The SDOs themselves went out into the field and monitor line losses and dues collection reports on daily basis.

Compulsory checking of connections of commercial markets/commercial centers should be done at night time and to got registered cases against power pilferers.

SDO Cantt Sub-Division Muhammad Bilal Sheikh, SDO Hasan Parwana Nadeem Kausar, SDO Nawan Shahr Muhammad Arif Syal and SDO Industrial Estate Abdul Bari were present.

