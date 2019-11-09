Mepco orders uninterrupted power supply on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Multan Electric Power Supply Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Tahir Mahmood Saturday directed the officers concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Supply Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Tahir Mahmood Saturday directed the officers concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

In a notification issued here, he directed officers to make complaint centres unctional round-the-clock to address public complaints immediately.

He directed officers to depute officials in three shifts at all divisions, circles and sub-divisions and keep emergency line staff alert during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.