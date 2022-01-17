Mepco, police remove four illegal transformers, connections

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) and police here on Monday conducted a joint operation against power pilferers in four villages of Kot Mithan and removed four illegal transformers and dozens of illegal connections

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) and police here on Monday conducted a joint operation against power pilferers in four villages of Kot Mithan and removed four illegal transformers and dozens of illegal connections .

The operation was conducted at Basti Shia Jatoi, Basti Ashiq Jatoi, Basti Noor Muhammad Jatoi and Basti Dital Jatoi in premises of Kot Mithan police station. The residents of these areas were involved in pilferage of electricity through installing four illegal transformers and direct wires with main power supply lines from last five years.

The Mepco sources said that the power pilferage in these areas were causing a loss of over Rs 12.6 million during last five years.

Police and Mepco officers said that crackdown against power pilferers would continue without any discrimination. They said that no one would be allowed to cause loss to the government and added that the violators would be treated with iron hands.