UrduPoint.com

Mepco, Police Remove Four Illegal Transformers, Connections

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Mepco, police remove four illegal transformers, connections

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) and police here on Monday conducted a joint operation against power pilferers in four villages of Kot Mithan and removed four illegal transformers and dozens of illegal connections

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) and police here on Monday conducted a joint operation against power pilferers in four villages of Kot Mithan and removed four illegal transformers and dozens of illegal connections .

The operation was conducted at Basti Shia Jatoi, Basti Ashiq Jatoi, Basti Noor Muhammad Jatoi and Basti Dital Jatoi in premises of Kot Mithan police station. The residents of these areas were involved in pilferage of electricity through installing four illegal transformers and direct wires with main power supply lines from last five years.

The Mepco sources said that the power pilferage in these areas were causing a loss of over Rs 12.6 million during last five years.

Police and Mepco officers said that crackdown against power pilferers would continue without any discrimination. They said that no one would be allowed to cause loss to the government and added that the violators would be treated with iron hands.

Related Topics

Multan Police Electricity Police Station Company Jatoi From Government Million

Recent Stories

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

19 minutes ago
 Karachi University and SZABIST awards for Presiden ..

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for President Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

51 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Gilgit-Baltistan Literary ..

51 minutes ago
 Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath ta ..

Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath taking ceremony

56 minutes ago
 67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

56 minutes ago
 Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ exp ..

Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ explosion near Abu Dhabi

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.