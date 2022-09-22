UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Procurement Cases Sent To BoD For Approval

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MEPCO procurement cases sent to BoD for approval

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) on Thursday held its Board of Directors' procurement and disposal committee meeting, led by Chairman Nawazish Ali Pirzada.

The unanimous decisions were taken to send material purchase cases to the board for approval.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana participated in the meeting via video link, while Board Directors Engineer Fazlullah Durrani, Rana Yasir Rauf and Muhammad Jaber were present.

The committee forwarded the procurement cases of 3 lac Single Phase Meters, 11 KV Disc Insulators, 1000 MCM Power Cables and other materials to the Board of Directors for approval.

Moreover, General Manager Technical Zafar Iqbal Gill, General Manager Customer Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, Finance Director Mian Ansar Mehmood, Manager Procurement (PMU) Muhammad Akram Sial, Company Secretary Sajid Yaqub Ansari were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Company MEPCO

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Hav ..

Sheikh Rashid recieves threagning call on Laal Haveli landline number

1 hour ago
 Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PC ..

Radford hopes to find another Babar Azam at the PCB Pathway Programme

1 hour ago
 PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood aff ..

PM thanks Angelina Jolie for supporting flood affectees

2 hours ago
 Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after fl ..

Bilawal says IMF should discuss new terms after floods devastation in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

Man refuses to bury raped daughter till justice

3 hours ago
 SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.