MEPCO procurement cases sent to BoD for approval

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) on Thursday held its Board of Directors' procurement and disposal committee meeting, led by Chairman Nawazish Ali Pirzada.

The unanimous decisions were taken to send material purchase cases to the board for approval.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana participated in the meeting via video link, while Board Directors Engineer Fazlullah Durrani, Rana Yasir Rauf and Muhammad Jaber were present.

The committee forwarded the procurement cases of 3 lac Single Phase Meters, 11 KV Disc Insulators, 1000 MCM Power Cables and other materials to the Board of Directors for approval.

Moreover, General Manager Technical Zafar Iqbal Gill, General Manager Customer Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, Finance Director Mian Ansar Mehmood, Manager Procurement (PMU) Muhammad Akram Sial, Company Secretary Sajid Yaqub Ansari were also present on the occasion.