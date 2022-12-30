UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Promotion Board Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MEPCO promotion board held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :A promotion board led by CEO MEPCO Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana was held for the up-gradation of officers here on Friday.

The cases of upgrading grade 18 officers of various categories to grade 19 were considered. Director HRM MEPCO Waqas Masood Chughtai presented the cases of officers in the board in which General Manager Operation Nasir Ayaz Gurmani, General Manager Customer Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, Finance Director Mian Ansar Mehmood, Chief Engineers Khalid Nazir and Javed Iqbal Gill reviewed the upgradation cases of Executive Engineers (XENs) and Deputy Commercial Managers (DCM) to Basic Scale 19.

CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana said that promotion boards were being held to promote officials and employees.

He said that the upgradation of all categories of employees and officers will be made on a priority basis.

Deputy Director T&MP Abdul Jabbar Khan and Assistant Director T&MP Rana Muhammad Sarfraz were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

