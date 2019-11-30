Mepco provided 125,605 new connections during 2019-20

(@imziishan)

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) provided 125,605 new electricity connections of different categories to the consumers during current fiscal year 2019-20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) provided 125,605 new electricity connections of different categories to the consumers during current fiscal year 2019-20.

From July to Oct 2019, 115,309 domestic connections, 7,044 commercial, 492 industrial, 696 tubewell, 48 general service and 16 other new connections were provided to consumers across the region.

The company provided 19,399 new connections in Multan circle, 15,004 in DG Khan, 8,323 in Vehari, 15,664 in Bahawalpur, 13,766 in Sahiwal, 17,240 in Rahim Yar Khan, 15,606 in Muzaffargarh, 8,349 in Bahawalnager and 12,254 new connections were provided in Khanewal circle, Mepco sources added.