Mepco provides 1,22,616 new connections in 2022-23

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has provided 122,616 new connections during the current fiscal year 2022-23 and the total number of connections has reached 77,39,429.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, Mepco has provided 69,4785 domestic, 624,949 commercial, 60,448 industrial, 466 bulk supply, 104,219 tubewells, 42,583 general service and 1,879 connections of other categories during the current fiscal year. Mepco has become the top power supply company with total connections of over 7.7 million.

The company has recovered bills of over Rs 200 billion with a recovery ratio of 94.47 percent. During special action against progressive line losses the company has gained a profit of Rs 4.

3 billion by saving 165.2 million units bringing two percent decrease in progressive line losses in the current fiscal year, the handout added.

The Mepco teams have also caught 61,895 power pilferers and imposed fine of Rs 629.5 million, out of which Rs 410 million have been recovered while FIRs have also been registered against 1,089 power pilferers.

During the last four months, Mepco has replaced 254,450 burnt and dead meters across all nine circles of the region including 245,843 single-phase and 8,607 three-phase meters. Mepco has installed 1,987 new power distribution transformers in the system and the total number of power distribution transformers has reached to 226,991 across the region, handout concluded.