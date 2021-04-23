UrduPoint.com
MEPCO Provides 2,50,000 New Connections During Nine Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

MEPCO provides 2,50,000 new connections during nine months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has provided 2,50,000 new electricity connections of different categories to the consumers during first nine months of current fiscal year 2020-21.

The various category connections which were provided included 2,27,535 domestic connections, 15,946 commercial, 1614 industrial, 3884 tubewell, 246 general service and 53 other new connections have been provided to the consumers across the region.

The company have provided 38763 new connections in Multan circle, 24411 in DG Khan, 19598 in Vehari, 31479 in Bahawalpur, 29839 in Sahiwal, 26535 in Rahim Yar Khan, 47170 in Muzaffargarh, 14913 in Bahawalnager and 16570 new connections were provided in Khanewal circle during above said period, said a press release issued here.

