MEPCO Provides 294,000 New Connections In Current Fiscal Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has provided 294, 922 new electricity connections to consumers during current fiscal year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has provided 294, 922 new electricity connections to consumers during current fiscal year 2021-22.

The strength of MEPCO consumers reached to over 7.5 million after installation of new electricity connections.

The various category connections which were provided included 277,101 domestic connections, 14149 commercial, 955 industrial, 2460 tube well, 193 general service and 59 other new connections.

MEPCO has become top power company regarding number of consumers and power distribution system.

The total number of MEPCO consumers included over 6.6 million domestic consumers, 614,182 commercial, 60570 industrial, over one lac tube well, 41,947 bulk consumers and 849 other category consumers.

