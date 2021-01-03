UrduPoint.com
Mepco Provides 6,822 Pairs Of Gloves To Line Staff For Safety

Sun 03rd January 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Material Management department of Multan Electric Power Company (mepco) provided 6,822 pairs of gloves for all operation circles in order to prevent the mishaps with line staff in which various lost their lives and some received disabilities.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mohsin Raza Khan directed superintending engineers of all circles to get gloves from the stores and distribute among the line staff by keeping in view the safety of the staff members. He directed line staff to ensure their safety first and avoid performing risky work without proper safety equipments.

According to Additional Director General Material Management Mepco Mian Javed Iqbal, 3,422 pairs of rubber gloves and 3,400 of protective gloves have been provided to all nine operation circles of the mepco region.

