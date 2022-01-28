MEPCO provides over 134,000 new connections in first quarter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has provided 1,34,300 new electricity connections to consumers during first quarter of current fiscal year 2021-22.

The strength of MEPCO consumers reached to over 7.3 million after installation of new electricity connections.

The various category connections which were provided included 1,27,185 domestic connections, 4425 commercial, 804 industrial, 1751 tubewell, 106 general service and 29 other new connections.

MEPCO has become top power company regarding number of consumers and power distribution system.

The total number of MEPCO consumers included over 6.5 million domestic consumers, 605,000 commercial, 60407 industrial, over one lac tune well, 41,443 bulk consumers and 825 other category consumers.