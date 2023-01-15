MEPCO provides over 34000 single phase meters for replacing faulty ones

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has provided 34,907 single phase meters to operation circles across the region for replacement of damaged and faulty meters.

According to Director Material Management MEPCO, Engineer Malik Muhammad Arif Wains, single phase meters have been issued for the replacement of damaged and burnt out meters, in a period of four months till the end of December 2022.

Superintending Engineers of operation circles have been directed to start metres replacing process by receiving meters from regional store Multan and installation of meters report sent to Headquarters.

According to the allocation, 3878 meters were given to Multan Circle, 2456 to DG Khan Circle, 3526 to Vehari Circle, 5355 to Bahawalpur Circle, 6287 to Sahiwal Circle, 7472 to Rahim Yar Khan Circle, 256 to Muzaffargarh Circle, 3807 to Bahawalnagar Circle and 2170 meters were provided to Khanewal Circle.