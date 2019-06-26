UrduPoint.com
Mepco Provides Over 3m New Connections During 2018-19

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:14 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) provided 330,124 new connections of different categories during the current fiscal year 2018-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) provided 330,124 new connections of different categories during the current fiscal year 2018-19.

From July 2018 to May 2019, 305,831 domestic connections, 16,820 commercial, 1,422 industrial, 5,347 tubewell, 170 general service and 534 other connections were provided to consumers in the region.

The company provided 47,081 new connections in Multan circle, 32,263 in DG Khan, 24,124 in Vehari, 50,178 in Bahawalpur, 37,656 in Sahiwal, 31,267 in Rahim Yar Khan, 47,373 in Muzaffargarh, 27,436 in Bahawalnager and 32,746 new connections have been provided in Khanewal circle, the Mepco sources added.

