MEPCO provides over 68,000 new connections during current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has provided 68,104 new connections during current fiscal year 2022-23.

According to Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad, 64259 domestic connections, 3,051 commercial, 48 general service, 76 industrial, 665 agricultural tube wells and five other category connections were provided during July to August.

15302 new connections were provided in Multan Circle, 4796 in DG Khan Circle, 7313 in Vehari Circle, 8052 in Bahawalpur, 5581 in Sahiwal, 6145 in Rahim Yar Khan, 7543 in Muzaffargarh, 4637 in Bahawalnagar and 8735 connections were provided in Khanewal Circle.