MEPCO provides over 75,000 new connections during current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has provided 75,065 new connections during current fiscal year 2022-23.

According to details shared on Wednesday, 70,047 domestic connections, 3,598 commercial, 71 general service, 201 industrial, 1,141 agricultural tube wells and seven other category connections were provided during July to September.

Exactly, 15,910 new connections were provided in Multan Circle, 5,233 in DG Khan Circle, 7,400 in Vehari Circle, 8,754 in Bahawalpur, 6,890 in Sahiwal, 8,320 in Rahim Yar Khan, 8,554 in Muzaffargarh, and 5,133 in Bahawalnagar, while 8,871 new connections were provided in Khanewal Circle.