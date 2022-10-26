UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Provides Over 75,000 New Connections During Current Fiscal Year

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MEPCO provides over 75,000 new connections during current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has provided 75,065 new connections during current fiscal year 2022-23.

According to details shared on Wednesday, 70,047 domestic connections, 3,598 commercial, 71 general service, 201 industrial, 1,141 agricultural tube wells and seven other category connections were provided during July to September.

Exactly, 15,910 new connections were provided in Multan Circle, 5,233 in DG Khan Circle, 7,400 in Vehari Circle, 8,754 in Bahawalpur, 6,890 in Sahiwal, 8,320 in Rahim Yar Khan, 8,554 in Muzaffargarh, and 5,133 in Bahawalnagar, while 8,871 new connections were provided in Khanewal Circle.

Related Topics

Multan Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari July September MEPCO

Recent Stories

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patie ..

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patient's death

4 minutes ago
 Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

47 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

3 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.