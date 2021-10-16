UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Provides Over One Lac New Connections In First Quarter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:55 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have provided 1,13,734 new electricity connections to consumers during first quarter of current fiscal year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have provided 1,13,734 new electricity connections to consumers during first quarter of current fiscal year 2021-22.

Various category connections which were provided included 1,09,185 domestic connections, 2890 commercial, 548 industrial, 1048 tubewell, 57 general service and 16 other new connections.

The company have provided 16052 new connections in Multan circle, 11756 in DG Khan, 11370 in Vehari, 15585 in Bahawalpur, 12070 in Sahiwal, 12398 in Rahim Yar Khan, 19279 in Muzaffargarh, 7165 in Bahawalnagar and 8059 new connections were provided in Khanewal circle during July to September 2021, said a press release issued here.

