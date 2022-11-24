MEPCO provides over one lac new connections in current year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has provided 122,616 new electricity connections so far during the current financial year 2022-23.

After the installation of these connections, the total number of MEPCO consumers has increased to over 7.7 million.

MEPCO has become the largest electricity distribution company in the country by number of customers.

According to Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad, 114,666 domestic connections have been installed during July to October 2022. After the installation of these connections, the total number of domestic consumers in the region has increased to over 6.

9 million.

The total number of commercial customers reached to 624949 after installation of 60,28 commercial connections across the region.

Total number of industrial customers reached at 60448 after installing 227 new connections.

The strength of agriculture tube well consumers reached at 1,04090 after installing 1526 connections.

Likewise, total number of general service users was 42683 after 219 new connections.

The total number of bulk supply consumers was 466 and the number of users of other categories was 1879.