UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Provides Over One Lac New Connections In Current Year

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MEPCO provides over one lac new connections in current year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has provided 122,616 new electricity connections so far during the current financial year 2022-23.

After the installation of these connections, the total number of MEPCO consumers has increased to over 7.7 million.

MEPCO has become the largest electricity distribution company in the country by number of customers.

According to Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad, 114,666 domestic connections have been installed during July to October 2022. After the installation of these connections, the total number of domestic consumers in the region has increased to over 6.

9 million.

The total number of commercial customers reached to 624949 after installation of 60,28 commercial connections across the region.

Total number of industrial customers reached at 60448 after installing 227 new connections.

The strength of agriculture tube well consumers reached at 1,04090 after installing 1526 connections.

Likewise, total number of general service users was 42683 after 219 new connections.

The total number of bulk supply consumers was 466 and the number of users of other categories was 1879.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Agriculture Company July October Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

9 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

18 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

18 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

18 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.