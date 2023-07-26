Open Menu

MEPCO Provides Over Two Lac New Electricity connections

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has provided 2,76,142 new electricity connections during the last fiscal year 2022-23.

After the installation of these connections, the total number of users of MEPCO has increased to over 7.9 million.

MEPCO has become the largest electricity distribution company in the country by number of customers.  2,54,226 domestic connections have been installed from July 2022 to June 2023. After the installation of these connections, the total number of domestic consumers in the region has increased to over 7 million.

The total number of commercial customers reached to 6,35,962 after installation of 17,221 commercial connections across the region.

The total number of industrial customers reached  60,767 after installing 811 new connections.

The strength of agriculture tube well consumers reached 1,06349 after installing 3482  connections.

Likewise, the total number of general service users was 44161 after 363 new connections.

The total number of bulk supply consumers was 471 and the number of users of other categories 1945.

