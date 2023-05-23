UrduPoint.com

MEPCO, PSO Ink Agreement For Fuel Supply Through Fleet Card Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 07:59 PM

MEPCO, PSO ink agreement for fuel supply through Fleet Card service

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has signed an MoU with PSO for the supply of petroleum products through 'Fleet Card Service'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has signed an MoU with PSO for the supply of petroleum products through 'Fleet Card Service'.

Director General HR& Admin MEPCO Chaudhary Khalid Mahmood, Director Transport Major (R) Farrukh Javed Ghuman, PSO Regional Head Cards Central Akmal Chahal and TM Cards Multan Muhammad Mohsin Siddique signed the agreement documents.

According to the agreement, 565 vehicles of MEPCO's Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal operation circles, project construction department, and grid system construction department will be delivered petroleum products through the PSO Fleet Card service in the first phase.

While 510 vehicles will be added to the system in the next phase.

Director Transport said that the implementation of the PSO Fleet Card Service Agreement will start from June 1, 2023, and the vehicles of the aforementioned offices will be able to get petroleum products from any petrol pump of PSO, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Director Administration MEPCO Muhammad Wajahat Bucha, Deputy Director Transport Abdul Razzaq Kashif and Assistant Director Transport Saleem Qadri were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Petrol Company Vehicles Sahiwal Khanewal Abdul Razzaq June From Agreement Pakistan State Oil Company Limited MEPCO

Recent Stories

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi temporarily clo ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi temporarily closes two health facilities over ..

30 minutes ago
 UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch visi ..

UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch visits Gulf to boost trade ties

30 minutes ago
 Malaysian investors’ shares in UAE markets amoun ..

Malaysian investors’ shares in UAE markets amount to AED 55.4 million

30 minutes ago
 Swiss Bank Julius Baer to Segregate Accounts Held ..

Swiss Bank Julius Baer to Segregate Accounts Held by Russian, Belarusian Citizen ..

55 seconds ago
 IDF Say Demolished Home of Palestinian Who Shot 3 ..

IDF Say Demolished Home of Palestinian Who Shot 3 Israeli Citizens in March

57 seconds ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Indust ..

UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.