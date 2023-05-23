MEPCO, PSO ink agreement for fuel supply through Fleet Card service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has signed an MoU with PSO for the supply of petroleum products through 'Fleet Card Service'.

Director General HR& Admin MEPCO Chaudhary Khalid Mahmood, Director Transport Major (R) Farrukh Javed Ghuman, PSO Regional Head Cards Central Akmal Chahal and TM Cards Multan Muhammad Mohsin Siddique signed the agreement documents.

According to the agreement, 565 vehicles of MEPCO's Multan, Khanewal and Sahiwal operation circles, project construction department, and grid system construction department will be delivered petroleum products through the PSO Fleet Card service in the first phase.

While 510 vehicles will be added to the system in the next phase.

Director Transport said that the implementation of the PSO Fleet Card Service Agreement will start from June 1, 2023, and the vehicles of the aforementioned offices will be able to get petroleum products from any petrol pump of PSO, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Director Administration MEPCO Muhammad Wajahat Bucha, Deputy Director Transport Abdul Razzaq Kashif and Assistant Director Transport Saleem Qadri were also present.