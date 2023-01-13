MEPCO ranks first in recovery of billing during Dec

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) ranked first across the country by recovering Rs 30.63 billion in line with billing during the last month of December.

According to a spokesperson for MEPCO, the monthly recovery ratio of the company remained 108.29 percent.

MEPCO has the highest recovery ratio among all power distribution companies across the country.

MEPCO has received Rs 28.59 billion from private consumers and more than Rs 2 billion from government institutions/ departments.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana congratulated all the officers and employees for getting the number one position.