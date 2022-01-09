Mepco receive Rs 1.95 trillion from consumers in six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan circle of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has received over Rs 1.95 trillion from consumers including government departments against bills in the last six months of the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the recovery rate was elevated to 99.6 per cent by virtue of this performance. Mepco teams comprised of Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, SDOs and operational staff of all circles under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana, monitoring the recovery campaign every month.

The teams have recovered Rs 1.85 trillion from private consumers registering a 99.8 per cent recovery rate while another Rs 9.97 billion have been recovered from government departments with a recovery rate of 94.7 per cent from July to December 2021.

The CEO Mepco Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana has directed Mepco teams to continue operations against defaulters and ensure 100 percent recovery from consumers.