UrduPoint.com

Mepco Recover Rs 1.53b From Over 100,000 Chronic Defaulters In 2021-22

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Mepco recover Rs 1.53b from over 100,000 chronic defaulters in 2021-22

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has recovered over Rs 1.53 billion from more than 100,000 old and chronic defaulters across the region during fiscal year 2021-22, Mepco spokesman said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has recovered over Rs 1.53 billion from more than 100,000 old and chronic defaulters across the region during fiscal year 2021-22, Mepco spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, a grand operation against chronic defaulters was continuing at a rapid pace across the region as per directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana.

From July 2021 to June 2022, different Mepco teams supervised by all sub-divisional, divisional and circle officers, launched a crackdown and made recovery of the pending dues from exactly 105,922 defaulters.

The CEO Mepco directed the Superintending Engineers of all operation circles to continue the operation against defaulters without any discrimination.

He further directed them to disconnect connections of the defaulters till recovery of pending dues.

Related Topics

Multan Company Circle June July All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Under training officers delegation meet IGP Sindh

Under training officers delegation meet IGP Sindh

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt to observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir o ..

Punjab govt to observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on August 5

1 minute ago
 KP Assembly offered Fateha for Army Officials mart ..

KP Assembly offered Fateha for Army Officials martyred in helicopter crash

3 minutes ago
 Administrator reviews civic facilities around Imam ..

Administrator reviews civic facilities around Imambargahs, routes of procession

3 minutes ago
 DC inspects security on routes of mourning process ..

DC inspects security on routes of mourning processions

3 minutes ago
 PTA notifies increase in fares of diesel consuming ..

PTA notifies increase in fares of diesel consuming vehicles

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.