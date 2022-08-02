Mepco recover Rs 1.53b from over 100,000 chronic defaulters in 2021-22

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has recovered over Rs 1.53 billion from more than 100,000 old and chronic defaulters across the region during fiscal year 2021-22, Mepco spokesman said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has recovered over Rs 1.53 billion from more than 100,000 old and chronic defaulters across the region during fiscal year 2021-22, Mepco spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, a grand operation against chronic defaulters was continuing at a rapid pace across the region as per directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana.

From July 2021 to June 2022, different Mepco teams supervised by all sub-divisional, divisional and circle officers, launched a crackdown and made recovery of the pending dues from exactly 105,922 defaulters.

The CEO Mepco directed the Superintending Engineers of all operation circles to continue the operation against defaulters without any discrimination.

He further directed them to disconnect connections of the defaulters till recovery of pending dues.