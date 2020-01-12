MEPCO recovered over Rs 143.25bln under bills head in 2019-20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) recovered bills amounting to over Rs 143.25 billion from private and government consumers with a progressive recovery ratio of 99.2 per cent during the first six months of current fiscal year 2019-20.

The company recovered over Rs 135 billion with recovery ratio of 99.4 per cent from private consumers and bills of Rs 8.

21 billion from government department consumers with recovery ratio of 95.9 per cent from six months, July 2019 to December 2019.

On the other hand, correct billing was being made as per directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood while pictorial meter reading was also being published on the bills.

MEPCO was also sending details of bills through SMS to its consumers on their mobile phones, said a press release issued here on Sunday.