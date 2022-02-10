UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Recovers Bills Of Over Rs 220b During 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 07:45 PM

MEPCO recovers bills of over Rs 220b during 2020-21

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have recovered over Rs 220 billion from private and government consumers in line with billing with progressive recovery ratio of 99.4 percent during the six months of fiscal year 2020-21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have recovered over Rs 220 billion from private and government consumers in line with billing with progressive recovery ratio of 99.4 percent during the six months of fiscal year 2020-21.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the company had recovered more than Rs 209 billion with recovery ratio of 99.

7 percent from the private consumers and bills of Rs11.46 billion from government department consumers with recovery ratio of 94.2 percent from July 2021 to January 2022.

On the other hand, correct billing was being made as per directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana while pictorial meter reading was also being published on the bills in order to facilitate consumers.

Related Topics

Multan Company Reading January July From Government Billion MEPCO

Recent Stories

British envoy, NSA agree for int'l community's ro ..

British envoy, NSA agree for int'l community's role to avert humanitarian cris ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of misbehaviour of DSP Gulberg wi ..

IGP takes notice of misbehaviour of DSP Gulberg with citizen

2 minutes ago
 YouTube woos creators to fend off competition

YouTube woos creators to fend off competition

2 minutes ago
 EU Health Authority Launches $1.49Bln Work Plan fo ..

EU Health Authority Launches $1.49Bln Work Plan for Emergencies Response

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Health Ministry Approves Pfizer's Paxlovid ..

Japan's Health Ministry Approves Pfizer's Paxlovid Pill for COVID-19 Treatment

4 minutes ago
 KP Ombudsman disposes off 57 complaints out of 150 ..

KP Ombudsman disposes off 57 complaints out of 150 in Jan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>