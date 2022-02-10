MEPCO recovers bills of over Rs 220b during 2020-21

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have recovered over Rs 220 billion from private and government consumers in line with billing with progressive recovery ratio of 99.4 percent during the six months of fiscal year 2020-21

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have recovered over Rs 220 billion from private and government consumers in line with billing with progressive recovery ratio of 99.4 percent during the six months of fiscal year 2020-21.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the company had recovered more than Rs 209 billion with recovery ratio of 99.

7 percent from the private consumers and bills of Rs11.46 billion from government department consumers with recovery ratio of 94.2 percent from July 2021 to January 2022.

On the other hand, correct billing was being made as per directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana while pictorial meter reading was also being published on the bills in order to facilitate consumers.