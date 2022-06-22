UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Recovers Over Rs 1.35b From Dead Defaulters In Current Fiscal Year

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 07:26 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered over Rs 1.35 billion from 92,294 dead defaulters during the current fiscal year 2021-22

According to Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad, Superintending Engineers, XENs, Sub-Divisional Officers and Recovery Staff of operation circles were conducting raids without any discrimination for recovery of pending dues from chronic defaulters as per directions of CEO MEPCO Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

Rs 1.35 billion pending dues were recovered from permanent defaulters during first eleven months of fiscal year 2021-22.

MEPCO recovered Rs 439.9 million from 24,442 dead defaulters in Multan Circle, Rs 156.4 million from 11718 permanent defaulters in DG Khan Circle, Rs 1022.4 million from 7468 defaulters in Vehari Circle, Rs 93.9 million from 8816 defaulters, Rs 158.2 million from 8019 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan Circle.

Likewise, Rs 152.8 million from 10816 defaulters in Muzaffargarh Circle, Rs 63.4 million was recovered from 4905 defaulters in Bahawalnagar Circle and Rs 69.5 million was recovered from 5219 dead defaulters in Khanewal district during July to May.

