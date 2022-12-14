MEPCO recovers over Rs 140m pending dues from 6713 chronic defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered over Rs 140 million from 6713 permanent defaulters while conducting operations across the region during recent fiscal year 2022-23.

According to Director Commercial MEPCO, Asad Hammad, the operation was underway against permanent defaulters for recovery of pending dues by Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, Sub-Divisional Officers and Recovery Staff of operation circles and recovered Rs 140 million pending dues during (July to November), under directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

MEPCO has collected Rs 43.2 million from 2052 defaulters in Multan circle, Rs 10 million from 460 permanent defaulters in DG Khan circle, Rs 9.7 million recovered from 271 defaulters in Vehari circle, 19.3 million from 929 defaulters in Bahawalpur circle, Rs 14.5 million from 611 from defaulters was recovered in Sahiwal circle.

Rs 12.3 million from 718 defaulters in Rahimyar Khan circle, Rs 12.8 million from 607 defaulters in Muzaffargarh circle, Rs 9.3 million from 495 defaulters in Bahawalnagar circle and Rs 9.5 million was recovered from 570 permanent defaulters in Khanewal circle.