MEPCO recovers over Rs 300 mln from 23915 dead defaulters in first quarter

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered Rs 306 million from 23915 dead defaulters across the region during first quarter of current fiscal year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered Rs 306 million from 23915 dead defaulters across the region during first quarter of current fiscal year 2021-22.

According to MEPCO spokesman, the grand operation against defaulters was continued in supervision of CEO Mepco Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq across the region.

Rs 107 million was recovered from 7082 chronic defaulters in Multan circl and over Rs 24 million from 2597 defaulters in DG Khan circle, Rs 27 million from 2021 defaulters in Vehari circle.

Likewise, Rs 27.9 million from 2850 defaulters in Bahawalpur circle, Rs 21.5 million from 2215 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 28.2 million from 1426 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 29 million from 3108 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 16 million from 1234 defaulters in Bahawal Nagar circle and Rs 24.4 million pending dues were recovered from from 1382 dead defaulters in Khanewal circle.

APP /sak1835 hrs