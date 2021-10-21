UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Recovers Over Rs 300 Mln From 23915 Dead Defaulters In First Quarter

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:48 PM

MEPCO recovers over Rs 300 mln from 23915 dead defaulters in first quarter

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered Rs 306 million from 23915 dead defaulters across the region during first quarter of current fiscal year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered Rs 306 million from 23915 dead defaulters across the region during first quarter of current fiscal year 2021-22.

According to MEPCO spokesman, the grand operation against defaulters was continued in supervision of CEO Mepco Engineer Ikram-ul-Haq across the region.

Rs 107 million was recovered from 7082 chronic defaulters in Multan circl and over Rs 24 million from 2597 defaulters in DG Khan circle, Rs 27 million from 2021 defaulters in Vehari circle.

Likewise, Rs 27.9 million from 2850 defaulters in Bahawalpur circle, Rs 21.5 million from 2215 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 28.2 million from 1426 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 29 million from 3108 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 16 million from 1234 defaulters in Bahawal Nagar circle and Rs 24.4 million pending dues were recovered from from 1382 dead defaulters in Khanewal circle.

APP /sak1835 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Dead Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari From Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Duba ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and t ..

8 minutes ago
 Latvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia' ..

Latvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia's Channel One

2 minutes ago
 Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized trainin ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized training workshop for teachers

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister pays tributes to martyred security ..

Chief Minister pays tributes to martyred security personnel

5 minutes ago
 Food items supply at fixed rates top priority: Mia ..

Food items supply at fixed rates top priority: Mian Aslam Iqbal

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From October 28 ..

Moscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From October 28 - November 7 Due to COVID-19

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.