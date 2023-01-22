UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Recovers Over Rs 723m From Permanent Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered over Rs 723 million from 54,863 permanent defaulters during first six months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

The operation against running and dead defaulters is continued on Sunday without any discrimination across the region under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. The electricity connections of defaulters were being disconnected over non payment of pending dues.

Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad said that Rs 186.5 million was collected from 15,803 permanent defaulters in Multan Circle.

Rs 68.3 million from 5346 defaulters in DG Khan and Rs 57.2 million were recovered from 3473 dead defaulters in Vehari.

Likewise, Rs 106.6 million from 7891 defaulters in Bahawalpur, Rs 67.4 million from 4798 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 78.8 million from 4207 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 84 million from 8384 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 38.5 million from 2136 defaulters in Bahawalnagar Circle and Rs 36.1 million pending dues were recovered from 2825 dead defaulters in Khanewal Circle, he told.

