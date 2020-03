Mepco recovers over Rs 764.5 mln from 227,000 defaulters in March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered over Rs 764.5 million from 227,000 running and dead defaulters across the region during ongoing month of March.

According to Mepco spokesman, the grand operation against defaulters was continued in supervision of CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood across the region.

As many as, Rs 169.6 million was recovered from 63978 running and chronic defaulters in Multan circle.

Similarly, Rs 38.8 million from 2690 running and dead defaulters in DG Khan circle, Rs 78.

7 million from 22736 defaulters in Vehari circle.

Similarly, Rs 107.9 million from 19701 defaulters in Bahawalpur circle, Rs 94 million from 29,988 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 79.5 million from 26851 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 95.5 million from 26434 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 61.6 million from 26275 defaulters in Bahawal Nagar circle and Rs 38.9 million pending dues were recovered from from 8896 running and dead defaulters in Khanewal circle.

