MEPCO recovers over Rs 887m from permanent defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have recovered Rs 887.7 million from 64,231 permanent defaulters during current fiscal year 2022-23.

The operation against running and dead defaulters was underway without any discrimination across the region under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. The electricity connections of defaulters were being disconnected over non-payment of pending dues.

Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad said that 231 million were collected from 18266 permanent defaulters in Multan circle.

Rs 82 million from 6603 dead defaulters in n DG Khan, Rs 70 million were recovered from 4025 dead defaulters in Vehari.

Likewise, Rs 126.4 million from 9087 defaulters in Bahawalpur, Rs 81.2 million from 5877 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 107 million from 5454 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs 111 million from 9185 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 44.5 million from 2472 defaulters in Bahawalnagar circle and Rs 43.1 million pending dues were recovered from 3262 dead defaulters in Khanewal circle.