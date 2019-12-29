Mepco recovers Rs 111.9mln from 8,432 defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) launched a grand operation against defaulters and recovered over Rs 111.9 million from 8,432 private defaulters during November.

In line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, along with his teams, launched operations in 13 districts of south Punjab and recovered pending dues from private defaulters including 1,897 from Multan circle, 1,036 from DG Khan circle, 462 from Vehari circle, 1,461 from Bahawalpur circle, 465 from Sahiwal circle, 745 from Rahim Yar Khan circle, 1,345 from Muzaffargarh circle, 622 from Bahawalnager circle and 399 from Khanewal circle.