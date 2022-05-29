UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Recovers Rs 1.14b From 88,833 Permanent Defaulters In Current Fiscal Year

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MEPCO recovers Rs 1.14b from 88,833 permanent defaulters in current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered over Rs 1.14 billion from 83833 chronic defaulters during current fiscal year 2021,22.

Director Commercial of MEPCO Asad Hammad said that raids were being continued by Superintending Engineers, XENs, SDOs and recovery staff of operation circles for recovery of pending dues from permanent defaulters under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

Rs 308.4 million was recovered from 22628 dead defaulters in Multan Circle, Rs136 million from 10491 permanent defaulters in DG Khan Circle, Rs 941 million from 6905 defaulters in Vehari Circle, Rs 86.

5 million from 8012 defaulters in Circle, Rs 143.7 million from 7219 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan Circle, Rs 141.1 million from 9859 defaulters in Muzaffargarh Circle, Rs 56.7 million from 4105 defaulters in Bahawalnagar Circle and Rs 64.5 million from 4777 chronic defaulters in Khanewal circle during ten months of ongoing fiscal year (July 21 to April 22), he added.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Company Rahim Yar Khan Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari April July From Billion Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

7 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

15 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

15 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.