MEPCO recovers Rs 1.14b from 88,833 permanent defaulters in current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered over Rs 1.14 billion from 83833 chronic defaulters during current fiscal year 2021,22.

Director Commercial of MEPCO Asad Hammad said that raids were being continued by Superintending Engineers, XENs, SDOs and recovery staff of operation circles for recovery of pending dues from permanent defaulters under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

Rs 308.4 million was recovered from 22628 dead defaulters in Multan Circle, Rs136 million from 10491 permanent defaulters in DG Khan Circle, Rs 941 million from 6905 defaulters in Vehari Circle, Rs 86.

5 million from 8012 defaulters in Circle, Rs 143.7 million from 7219 defaulters in Rahim Yar Khan Circle, Rs 141.1 million from 9859 defaulters in Muzaffargarh Circle, Rs 56.7 million from 4105 defaulters in Bahawalnagar Circle and Rs 64.5 million from 4777 chronic defaulters in Khanewal circle during ten months of ongoing fiscal year (July 21 to April 22), he added.