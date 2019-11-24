MEPCO recovers Rs 122 mln from 8,522 defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has launched a grand operation against defaulters and recovered over Rs 122 million from 8,522 defaulters during the ongoing month, October.

MEPCO teams launched operation in 13 districts of south Punjab and recovered Rs 31 million from 2,032 defaulters in Multan circle, Rs 23.7 million from 1,085 defaulters in DG Khan circle, Rs 8.

8 million from 402 defaulters in Vehari circle, Rs 13.2 million from 1,744 defaulters in Bahawalpur circle, Rs 8.3 million from 571 defaulters in Sahiwal circle, Rs 6.7 million from 529 defaulters in Rahimyar Khan circle and Rs 19.8 million were recovered from 1,170 defaulters in Muzaffargarh circle.

Similarly, pending dues of Rs 4.7 million were recovered from 424 chronic defaulters in Bahawalnager circle and Rs 5.5 million from 565 defaulters of Khanewal circle, during October, said a press release issued here on Sunday.