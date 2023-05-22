UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Recovers Rs 1.46b From Permanent Defaulters In Current Fiscal Year

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has recovered Rs 1.46 billion from 98,444 permanent defaulters across the region during the current fiscal year 2022-23.

According to Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad, the dues were recovered from dead defaulters in the form of dues/arrears of electricity bills during the first 10 months of the current financial year.

The operation against defaulters was underway across the region without any discrimination under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

The teams have recovered Rs 362.1 million from 24885 permanent defaulters in Multan Circle, Rs 142.8 million from 11,119 dead defaulters in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs 111.7 million from 6782 defaulters in Vehari, Rs 191.3 million from 14473 defaulters in Bahawalpur, Rs 128.8 million from 8672 defaulters in Sahiwal, Rs 184.3 million from 8771 defaulters in Rahimyar Khan, Rs 178.6 million from 12400 defaulters in Muzaffargarh, Rs 83.9 million from 3649 defaulters in Bahawalnagar and Rs76.5 million from 7693 permanent defaulters in Khanewal circle during July 2022 to April 2023.

