MEPCO recovers Rs 196 mln from 142,68 defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Multan circle launched operation against chronic defaulters and recovered Rs 196 million from 142,68 defaulters during current fiscal year.

The mepco teams consisted on XENs, SDOs led by Superintending Engineer Multan circle Mian Muhammad Anwar have raided and recovered Rs 15.

2 million from 1087 defaulters in Cantt division from July 2019 to January 31,2020.

Similarly, Rs 23.4 million from 1328 chronic defaulters in Mumtazabad division, Rs 33.3 million from 2749 defaulters in City division, Rs 52.9 million from 3430 defaulters in Shujabad, Rs 36.7 million from 3772 Musa Pak division and Rs 34.3 million were also recovered from 1902 chronic defaulters in Shah Rukn-e-Alamdivision.