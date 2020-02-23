UrduPoint.com
MEPCO Recovers Rs 87 Mln From 21506 Defaulters

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have launched grand operation against running and dead defaulters and recovered Rs 87 millions from 21506 defaulters across the region during its ongoing drive.

In line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood, the MEPCO teams launched operation in 13 districts of the South Punjab and recovered Rs 81 million from 20833 running defaulters and Rs six million from 617 dead defaulters. While disconnected electricity connections of 3102 defaulters over non payment of 24.

3 million pending dues.

The teams have recovered Rs 12.8 million from 1467 running and dead defaulters in Multan circle, Rs 4.4 million from 896 defaulters in DG Khan circle, Rs 10 million from 4415 in Vehari circle, Rs 3.8 million from 623 in Bahawalpur circle, Rs 14.9 million from 3225 in Sahiwal circle, Rs 5.8 million from 1188 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, Rs 15.8 million from 3699 in Muzaffargarh circle, Rs 7.7 million from 2198 defaulters in Bahawalnager circle and Rs 11.6 million from 3795 defaulters in Khanewal circle.

