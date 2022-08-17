UrduPoint.com

Mepco Releases 59,000 Meters For Replacement Of Faulty Meters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Mepco releases 59,000 meters for replacement of faulty meters

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco)has released 59,000 meters to all operation circles of the company for replacement of dead and faulty meters, Mepco officials sources said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco)has released 59,000 meters to all operation circles of the company for replacement of dead and faulty meters, Mepco officials sources said on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana, the dead and faulty meters were being replaced on priority to provide relief to consumers.

The CEO Mepco said that provision of electricity with best voltage was being ensured across the region.

Director Material Management Mepco Malik Muhammad Arif said that the dead and faulty meters of four to six months would be replaced with these new meters.

He said that 2849 meters have been released to Multan circle,4543 to Vehari, 12,330 to Bahawalpur, 4889 to Khanewal, 829 to DG Khan, 2845 to Sahiwal, 15,742 to Rahimyar Khan, 11,292 to Muzaffargarh and 3722 meters have been released to Bahawalnagar circle.

He said that the operation for replacement of single phase meters was being started across the region.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Company Sahiwal Bahawalpur Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari All Best

Recent Stories

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in ..

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Minister chairs jail reforms committee meeting

Minister chairs jail reforms committee meeting

1 minute ago
 Function organized for young under-treatment drug ..

Function organized for young under-treatment drug addicts

1 minute ago
 Prices in Croatia Jump by Record 12.3% Year-on-Yea ..

Prices in Croatia Jump by Record 12.3% Year-on-Year in July - Reports

1 minute ago
 Russia Approves New Territorial Division of Kherso ..

Russia Approves New Territorial Division of Kherson Region

1 minute ago
 Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro assumes charge as Liaquat Uni ..

Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro assumes charge as Liaquat University hospital MS

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.