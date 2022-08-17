Mepco releases 59,000 meters for replacement of faulty meters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco)has released 59,000 meters to all operation circles of the company for replacement of dead and faulty meters, Mepco officials sources said on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana, the dead and faulty meters were being replaced on priority to provide relief to consumers.

The CEO Mepco said that provision of electricity with best voltage was being ensured across the region.

Director Material Management Mepco Malik Muhammad Arif said that the dead and faulty meters of four to six months would be replaced with these new meters.

He said that 2849 meters have been released to Multan circle,4543 to Vehari, 12,330 to Bahawalpur, 4889 to Khanewal, 829 to DG Khan, 2845 to Sahiwal, 15,742 to Rahimyar Khan, 11,292 to Muzaffargarh and 3722 meters have been released to Bahawalnagar circle.

He said that the operation for replacement of single phase meters was being started across the region.