MEPCO releases 6758 meters for replacement of faulty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has released 6758 new meters for replacement of dead and faulty meters across all eight circles of the Mepco region.

According to a allocation issued by Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering here on Sunday, 6758 new meters including 6056 single phase and 702 three phase have been released by taking action on the complaints of faulty and dead meters received through Customer Complaint Management System (CCMS) and Federal Complaint Cell (FCC).

The Mepco has released 206 meters to Multan circle, 1066 to DG Khan circle, 790 to Vehari circle, 1382 to Bahawalpur circle, 1141 to Sahiwal circle, 925 to Rahim Yar Khan circle, 662 to Muzaffargarh circle, 128 to Bahawalnager circle and 460 new meters have been released to Khanewal circle.

All concerned Superintendent Engineers of the circles have been directed to collect the new meters and start the replacement process at the earliest. The Mepco headquarters has also sought a performance report regarding the replacement process on a daily basis.