MEPCO releases marriage grant of Rs 2.3 for employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) released funds of Rs 2.3 million for marriage grants to 29 employees and their daughters here on Sunday.

According to an office order issued by Deputy Director Admin and Services Haider Usman Athangal, the marriage grant would be given Rs 80,000 each to 29 employees for marriages of their own and their daughters.

The grant has been released for 29 employees including junior store keepers, assistant lineman, assistant, helper, junior clerk, sub-divisional clerk, lineman first, drivers, line superintendent first, security guard and other junior rank officials.

The MEPCO sources said the company administration taking different measures for welfare of its employees.