MEPCO remains on top with 98pc recovery in April

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) remained on top position across the country with a monthly recovery of 98 percent during April 2023.

Managing Director Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) Islamabad has congratulated the Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana and all the staff for ensuring maximum recovery.

According to the monthly recovery report, MEPCO has continued its excellent performance by recovering 98 percent which is high than the all electricity distribution companies across the country.

CEO MEPCO appreciated the performance of all the employees across the region for performing their duties with honesty and responsibility, said a press release issued here.