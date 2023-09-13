Open Menu

MEPCO Removes 25 Transformers Over Non-payment Of Rs 26.2m Arrears

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have launched recovery operation against defaulters under the directions of Prime Minister and removed over 25 transformers over non-payment of Rs 26.2 million pending dues.

The recovery operation was conducted against defaulting agricultural tube well users, industrial and commercial users in MEPCO region.

The power connections of 10 defaulters were restored after payment of Rs 2.5 million arrears.

President Kisan Ittehad Wahva sub division DG Khan Muhammad Ramzan was found defaulter of over Rs 4.3 million and he along with dozens of people put resistance over disconnection of connection and threatened MEPCO teams.

MEPCO employees of three sub-divisions removed transformers of defaulters in presence of police force.

Teams led by XEN Mailsi division seized 10 transformers for non-payment of dues of Rs six million.

Likewise, electricity of the solvent plant in Lodhran was disconnected due to non-payment of the bill of over Rs 3.4 million.

The recovery of Rs 13.6 million was made by disconnecting connection of Jalandhar commercial center in Rahim Yar Khan.

The growers paid their electricity bills during recovery operation launched in Qasba Marral, Rahim Yar Khan and Vehari areas.

